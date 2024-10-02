Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.27 and last traded at $54.27. 437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

