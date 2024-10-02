AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.60. 706,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 387,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a market cap of $284.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of -0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 5,173.6% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 352.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Company Profile

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

