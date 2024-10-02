FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) Trading Down 0.9%

FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.75. 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.
FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75.
