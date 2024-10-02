FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Shares Down 0.2%

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 1,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 20,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

