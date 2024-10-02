Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.97. 484,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 374,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $240.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Oil Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 565,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Oil Fund

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

