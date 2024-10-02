Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,622. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

