Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UTF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 230,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,065. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.