Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $32.24 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00041573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,273,303 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

