WAX (WAXP) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. WAX has a total market cap of $108.26 million and $7.50 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,258,989,431 coins and its circulating supply is 3,504,118,665 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,258,535,375.28478 with 3,503,895,722.468074 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03265455 USD and is down -7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $8,667,489.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

