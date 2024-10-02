CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0288 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $23.22 million and $932,196.67 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

