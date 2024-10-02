Amp (AMP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.67 Million

Amp (AMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Amp has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Amp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a total market cap of $136.35 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00251605 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
