SushiSwap Market Cap Achieves $184.26 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $184.26 million and $27.51 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 277,733,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,221,039 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

