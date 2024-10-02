IndiGG (INDI) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $1,058.97 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

