Biconomy Market Cap Reaches $177.26 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Biconomy has a total market cap of $177.26 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,892,136 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

