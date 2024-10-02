WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $982.10 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $982.10 million and $6.36 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for about $11.34 or 0.00018553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00251605 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 365,557,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,714 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

