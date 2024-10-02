USDD (USDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $734.51 Million

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. USDD has a total market cap of $734.51 million and $3.18 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00251605 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 735,757,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 735,757,201 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

