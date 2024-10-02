Navcoin Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $5,216.82 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00018639 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,545.22 or 0.40204330 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

