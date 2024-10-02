Komodo (KMD) Trading 5.1% Lower This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $32.41 million and $1.20 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036281 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012030 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,495,269 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

