Decentraland (MANA) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $524.64 million and approximately $38.58 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,908,319,865 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

