Vertcoin Price Down 26.1% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $15,890.33 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,119.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.28 or 0.00519116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00103453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00029422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00224504 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00030352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00073327 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,391,760 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

