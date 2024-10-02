The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.54

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.54 and last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 550424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $269,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

