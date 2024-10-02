Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 80890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
