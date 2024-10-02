Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.81

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 3023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02.
Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.
