Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.55

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 120913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

