Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.76

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 1656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.1094 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.