Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.76

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 1656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.
Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend
Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Info Service Public
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.