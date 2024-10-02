Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, October 4th (NASDAQ:BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, October 4th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 3rd.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.8 %
NASDAQ:BDRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $8.81.
About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
