Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.25

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 141563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

