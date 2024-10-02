Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.76

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Elementis Stock Performance

Elementis Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

