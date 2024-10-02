Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 14,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

