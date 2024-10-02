ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Trading 1.6% Higher

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.16 and last traded at $76.16. Approximately 1,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.97.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.48.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

