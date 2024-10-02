Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:TRIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.45 and last traded at C$23.33. Approximately 60,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 166,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.22.
Trillium Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 12.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.33.
About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trillium Therapeutics
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.