Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Trading Up 16.4%

Shares of Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY – Get Free Report) shot up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.38. 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Playtech Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

