SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $88.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 57.63.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 17.66%.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

