Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.20 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 75 ($1.00). Approximately 3,757,751 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,074,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.20 ($1.01).
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91. The stock has a market cap of £942.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.50, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.30.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.06%.
Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.
