Reign Resources (OTCMKTS:RGNP) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Shares of Reign Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:RGNP – Get Free Report) were up 18.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 7,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 3,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
Reign Resources Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80.
Reign Resources Company Profile
Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operate as development-stage therapeutic technology company. It focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reign Resources
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Reign Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reign Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.