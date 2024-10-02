OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Stock Price Up 9.2%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides surface engineering, polymer processing, and additive manufacturing services in Switzerland, Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing. It offers engine fan compressors, engine hot section, landing gears, actuation systems, aircraft interior, and hydraulic systems for aerospace; engine and brake systems, transmission, drive train, steering and suspension, exhaust systems, piping and tubing systems, exterior, lighting, green hydrogen, interior, heat exchanger and EGR coolers, peripherals and design parts, and thermal insulation systems for automotive; and oil and gas, and boilers, as well as hydro, gas, steam, and wind turbines for energy industry.

