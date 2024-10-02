Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Trading Down 3.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares traded down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.76. 4,611,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average session volume of 229,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.37.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.02.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.