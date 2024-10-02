Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.40 and last traded at $32.40. Approximately 462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

Finning International Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1992 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.