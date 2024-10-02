Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 53,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 385,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.94 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £10.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.89.

Greencoat Renewables Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 4,615.38%.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

