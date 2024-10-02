Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 19,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 24,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Acceleware Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42.

Acceleware (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 million for the quarter.

About Acceleware

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

