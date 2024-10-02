Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Trading Down 2.8%

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. 34,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 28,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Imaflex Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$72.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.03.

Get Imaflex alerts:

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Imaflex had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of C$28.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.1599073 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.