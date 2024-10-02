Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Stock Price Down 6%

Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 43,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 17,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Moon River Moly Stock Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62. The company has a market cap of C$16.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.60.

Moon River Moly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moon River Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moon River Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.