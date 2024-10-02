Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Down 3.8%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 41,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 61,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$16.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 173.87 and a current ratio of 93.72.

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

