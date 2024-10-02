Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading 1% Higher

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €5.25 ($5.83) and last traded at €5.25 ($5.83). 135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.20 ($5.78).

Metro Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.70.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.