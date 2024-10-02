Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Shares Down 1%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.65 and last traded at $32.51. 98 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.
Keweenaw Land Association Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79.
Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile
Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.
