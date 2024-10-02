Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.97. Approximately 10,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 92,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, MaxSimil, and NurturMe brands.

