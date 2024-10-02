ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Trading 0.5% Higher

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,206 ($16.13) and last traded at GBX 1,204 ($16.10). Approximately 70,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 123,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,198 ($16.02).

ICG Enterprise Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £776.36 million, a PE ratio of 4,585.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,243.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,232.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

