VBI Vaccines (TSE:VBV) Shares Down 5.1%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (TSE:VBV – Get Free Report) was down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.82. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.
VBI Vaccines Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VBI Vaccines
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.