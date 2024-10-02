Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading Down 0.7%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 24,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 40,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.61% of Teucrium Soybean Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

