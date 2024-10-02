NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Stock Price Up 1%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 29,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 154,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 65.21.

Get NorthIsle Copper and Gold alerts:

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.