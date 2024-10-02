NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Stock Price Up 1%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 29,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 154,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 65.21.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About NorthIsle Copper and Gold
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NorthIsle Copper and Gold
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.